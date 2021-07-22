Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

