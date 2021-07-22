Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBD opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

