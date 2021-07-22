Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 819,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Ally by 180.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

