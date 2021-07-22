Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMS. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

