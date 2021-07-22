Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.500-6.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.50-$6.55 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

