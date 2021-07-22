Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Hits $206,391.65

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 58% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $206,391.65 and $64.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,295.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.47 or 0.06250093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.01365663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00372399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00133480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00612284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00382475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00298973 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,592,946 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

