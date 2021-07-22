Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Hits $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

