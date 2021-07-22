Diligence (IRA) Price Tops $0.0003

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Diligence has a market cap of $6,829.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006136 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

