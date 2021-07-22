Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,058 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of H&R Block worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,672.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

