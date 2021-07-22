Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 101,330 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Arconic worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arconic by 708.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arconic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 3.03. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

