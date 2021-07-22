Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 374,372 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Community Health Systems worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $12,437,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

