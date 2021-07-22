Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.60% of Argan worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Argan by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGX opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

