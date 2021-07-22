Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,480,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Gerdau worth $38,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 57.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 708,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.