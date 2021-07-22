Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.46% of Mercantile Bank worth $39,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $496.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.