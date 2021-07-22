Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Seagen worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $143.60 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

