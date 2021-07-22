Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.56 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $36,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $391.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

