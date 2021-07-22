Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.09 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.39% of Perdoceo Education worth $37,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PRDO opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

