Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.31 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Quidel worth $37,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $138.89 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

