Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382,479 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Antero Midstream worth $37,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 47.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 378,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 122,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE AM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

