Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.42% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $39,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

