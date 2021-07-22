Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

