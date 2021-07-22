Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

