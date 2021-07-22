Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of South Jersey Industries worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

