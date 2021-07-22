Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

