Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $18,153,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 385.77 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

