Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,869 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of DocuSign worth $36,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $302.81 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

