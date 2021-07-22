Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,633 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.25% of SMART Global worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,015,000 shares of company stock worth $253,168,400. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.