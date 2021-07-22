Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 216,620 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.65% of Veeco Instruments worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

