Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,183 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Kronos Worldwide worth $36,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 125.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

KRO opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

