Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,969 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of Healthcare Services Group worth $38,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

