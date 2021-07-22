Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,003 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.12% of Camden National worth $36,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAC stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $677.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

