Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,607 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.69% of TriState Capital worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

