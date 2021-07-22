Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,885 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.44% of American Public Education worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in American Public Education by 7.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 53.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 59.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

