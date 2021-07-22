Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,638 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $38,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $112.69 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.36, a PEG ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

