Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,978 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.29% of Agilysys worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agilysys by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

