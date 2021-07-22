Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,134 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of SPS Commerce worth $36,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPSC opened at $100.36 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.