Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,344 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.68. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

