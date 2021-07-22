Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,691 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of Strategic Education worth $37,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Strategic Education by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

