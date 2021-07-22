Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 82,357 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.24% of LendingClub worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

