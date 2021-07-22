Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Cinemark worth $35,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

CNK opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

