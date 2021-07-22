Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $39,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

