Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of SailPoint Technologies worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.54 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.