Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of CDK Global worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in CDK Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,579,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,409,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

