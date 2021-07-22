Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.96% of Republic Bancorp worth $36,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

