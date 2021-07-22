Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.18% of Unisys worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIS opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

