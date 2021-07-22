disBalancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $286,413.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.08 or 0.99970687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,603 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

