dKargo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.04 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, dKargo has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $91.09 million and $10.04 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,741,666 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.