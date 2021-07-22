DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.74 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 149,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.