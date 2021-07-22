DMScript Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $146,008.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

