Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.